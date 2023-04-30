PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $117.73 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

