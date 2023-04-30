Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $65.59 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.59 million and $53,793.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00131330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,166,282 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

