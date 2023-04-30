Piper Sandler Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $125.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.69.

VMW stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

