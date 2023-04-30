Piper Sandler Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $128.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

