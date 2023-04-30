Piper Sandler Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

