PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in April

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.