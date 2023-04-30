PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in April

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
