PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 259,799 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 87,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,782. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

