Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,677,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 14,752,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

