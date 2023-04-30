Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ PTPI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 241,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,264. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.