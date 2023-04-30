Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE PFGC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 806,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.