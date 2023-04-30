Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 806,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.