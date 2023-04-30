PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

