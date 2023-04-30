PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

