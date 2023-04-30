Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

