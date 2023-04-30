PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 5.2 %

PFSI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,604 shares in the company, valued at $27,396,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.