PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.
PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 5.2 %
PFSI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.
Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.