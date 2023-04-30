Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PEB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.23. 1,882,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

