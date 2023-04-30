Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,396. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGC. StockNews.com lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

