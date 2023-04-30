Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops One Day Volume of $4.30 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $970.47 million and $4.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.