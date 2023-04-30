Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Reaches $6.57 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $969.87 million and $6.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

