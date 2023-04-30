Pax Dollar Price Up 1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $974.12 million and $20.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

