Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Update

Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Patrizia Price Performance
Shares of PTZIF stock remained flat at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Patrizia has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
Patrizia Company Profile
