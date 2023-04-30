Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of PMETF opened at C$9.38 on Thursday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.57.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

