Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.