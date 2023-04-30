Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBLA. Maxim Group raised Panbela Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PBLA opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.