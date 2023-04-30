Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

