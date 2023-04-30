Ownership Capital B.V. Has $201.36 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 4.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $201,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

SNPS stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.32. 743,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.32 and its 200-day moving average is $342.06. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

