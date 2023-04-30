Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 379.1 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

