Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Orgenesis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ORGS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Orgenesis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.50.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Orgenesis in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Orgenesis

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations.

Featured Stories

