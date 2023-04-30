Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Orgenesis Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of ORGS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Orgenesis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.50.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Orgenesis in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations.
