O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $36.50-$37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $917.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $852.60 and a 200-day moving average of $829.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $922.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

