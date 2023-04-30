Oppenheimer Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $302.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

