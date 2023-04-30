Oppenheimer Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %
GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
