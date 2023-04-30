Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

