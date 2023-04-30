Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

