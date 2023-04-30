Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,985 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

AAP opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.43. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

