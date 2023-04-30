Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

