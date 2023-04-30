Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

