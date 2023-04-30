Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

