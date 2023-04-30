Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

