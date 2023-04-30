Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

