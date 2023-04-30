On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of On the Beach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of On the Beach Group stock remained flat at $1.64 on Friday. 43,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.