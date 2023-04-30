Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.87) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 560 ($6.99) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.79).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OCDO stock opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.31) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 380.30 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 989.60 ($12.36). The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.