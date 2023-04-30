Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.49 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $351.06 million and $15.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.36 or 0.06502883 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06176307 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,712,908.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.