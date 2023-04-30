Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 5,504.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

