Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,225. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

OVLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. 10,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

See Also

