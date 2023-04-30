Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp
In other news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,225. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OVLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. 10,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.
