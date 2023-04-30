O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OI. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.8 %

OI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

