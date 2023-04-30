NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.49. 29,221,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

