nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 158,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

