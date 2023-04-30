Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Up 24.2% in April

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 94.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

