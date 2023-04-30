Numeraire One Day Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $103.18 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $16.56 or 0.00056553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,879,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,229,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

