Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $124,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $102.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

