Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.25-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0-38.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.25-$22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NOC stock opened at $461.27 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.